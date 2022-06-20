Left Menu

3-day workshop for women MLAs in Dharmashala from June 22

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 20-06-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 11:15 IST
3-day workshop for women MLAs in Dharmashala from June 22
  • Country:
  • India

A three-day workshop will be organised for women MLAs of five states from June 22 here.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said the workshop will be held in association with Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and National Commission for Women at Hotel De Polo here.

Women MLAs from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand besides Himachal Pradesh will participate, he added. CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022