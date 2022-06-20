3-day workshop for women MLAs in Dharmashala from June 22

A three-day workshop will be organised for women MLAs of five states from June 22 here.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said the workshop will be held in association with Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and National Commission for Women at Hotel De Polo here.

Women MLAs from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand besides Himachal Pradesh will participate, he added. CJ CJ

