Delhi University to organise yoga week from June 21

This ceremony, being held during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Centenary Celebrations of the University, will be quite grand, it mentioned.Professor K P Singh, associate professor DU Department of library, said the opening and closing ceremonies of the yoga Week will be organised at Gandhi Bhawan. During this, many dignitaries from the university as well as outside will be present.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:36 IST
A yoga week will be organised at the Delhi University starting Tuesday to commemorate the 8th International Day of Yoga, officials said.

As a part of the yoga week, a programme will be organised in the Multipurpose Hall of the University Stadium on June 22.

Union Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will be the special guest and Yoga Guru Ramdev will be the chief guest during the June 22 event, the DU said in a statement. This ceremony, being held during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the Centenary Celebrations of the University, ''will be quite grand,'' it mentioned.

Professor K P Singh, associate professor DU Department of library, said the opening and closing ceremonies of the yoga Week will be organised at Gandhi Bhawan. During this, many dignitaries from the university as well as outside will be present. The University of Delhi is celebrating the Centenary Year of its establishment, with the year-long celebration, which was inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in May.

