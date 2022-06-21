Left Menu

Yoga helps maintain balance of body and mind: DU VC

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the yoga week being organised in the university to commemorate the 8th International Day of Yoga, SIngh said yoga and Ayurveda help in prevention of diseases.The yoga week is being organised by DU in coordination with Gandhi Bhavan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday said yoga helps in maintaining the balance of body and mind. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the yoga week being organized in the university to commemorate the 8th International Day of Yoga, Singh said yoga and Ayurveda help in the prevention of diseases.

The yoga week is being organized by DU in coordination with Gandhi Bhavan. At the inaugural ceremony, several DU officials, including Singh and Registrar Vikas Gupta performed asanas.

''We decided to organize this yoga week as it might motivate people to adopt it in their life,'' Singh said. ''Yoga and Ayurveda are preventive in nature. They help in the prevention of diseases. They keep the body and mind in good health. ''Yoga helps in maintaining the balance of mind and body. We all want to stay happy and positive and yoga helps us in doing that,'' he added. Director of Gandhi Bhavan, professorKP Singh said India has given International Day of Yoga to the world and it is the day to adapt and accept it. As a part of the yoga week, a programme will be organized at the multipurpose hall of the university stadium on June 22.

Union Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will be the special guest and Yoga Guru Ramdev will be the chief guest during the June 22 event, the DU has said in a statement.

