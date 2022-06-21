Fervour and splendour mark International Day of Yoga in TN

Fervour and splendour marked the 8th International Day of Yoga in Tamil Nadu with the yoga enthusiasts displaying their prowess at the numerous events held in Chennai and other parts of the state.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayana Swamy led the spectacular session of yogasana at the Shore Temple of Mahabalipuram in which over 1,000 yoga enthusiasts participated.

Similar events held at the heritage sites of the Brihadeeswarar Temple, Thanjavur, and Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, were presided by Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi and Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, respectively. The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP organised yoga camps at 1,000 places throughout the State to mark the occasion.

In Chennai, Governor R N Ravi, led the celebrations in which 1,000 youngsters from universities, schools and institutions participated with enthusiasm.

Addressing the celebration at Thanjavur, Annapurna Devi said Yoga, which unites the people of our country will be an inspiration and motivation to unite people from different parts of the world.

''Some consider yoga to be an exercise, but yoga is beyond that. Yoga helps us to clear the distractions and delusions and brings clarity to the mind,'' the Minister said. Yoga helps one to perform the duties intellectually and efficiently, Annapurna Devi added.

She further said it was a matter of pride to India as yoga, which is the nation's ancient culture, is being practiced all over the world today. She performed yogasanas along with the Vice Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu, Prof M Krishnan, Yogacharyar of Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram, Chennai, S Sridharan and others.

Meenakshi Lekhi who led the celebrations at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, where over 1,000 yoga enthusiasts took part said, ''Yoga, India's most cherished cultural heritage is a gift to the world towards the global cause of health and wellness for all.'' The Governor highlighted that Yoga is a precious gift from the ancient tradition of Bharat to the entire World. ''Yoga, given to humanity by rishis and siddhars, cuts across all barriers of caste, language, region, religion, customs. It connects the self with the surroundings,'' he said.

Tamil Nadu is proud of having the Samadhi of Pathanjali, who compiled Yoga Sutras, a classical yoga text, at Rameswaram, he said. Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan participated in the celebrations in Chennai along with Born to Win, a NGO.

Army veteran Lt Col N Thiagarajan, founder of Dakshin Yoga Kendra Yoga training center, under the AYUSH Ministry organised a yoga programme at the Army Public School, here.

Medical professionals and students at the Royapettah government hospital, here, National Institute of Siddha and the Central Council for Research in Siddha, and also the officials and staff of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) observed the day with fervour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)