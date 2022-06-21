SRM University-AP: Transformative Education Redefined

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Thinking about a global university? Your right choice for a new future is SRM University-AP. To study subjects you are passionate about, improve your employability, gain independence, enjoy adventures, and meet world-class faculty who will challenge you to do things you never imagined! Known for its transformative education with a modern interdisciplinary approach, SRM University-AP offers various engineering, sciences, liberal arts, and management programmes through its 18 departments spread across three schools. Perched across acres of greenery, the campus is adorned with cutting-edge technology, wifi-enabled hostels, dining areas, sports facilities, a resourceful library and much more. SRM University-AP delivers world-class education that moulds visionary citizens of the future. The university gives paramount importance to bridging the gap between students' potential and the emerging industrial demands. Inter-Disciplinary Experiential Active Learning (IDEAL) curriculum; Undergraduate Research Opportunities Project (UROP), Capstone Projects; Industry Internships; rigorous training on coding and other skillsets; international language training for German, Japanese, etc. ensure employment edge to the students. Students are provided with the best opportunities through Placements, Research, Entrepreneurship, and Higher Studies. Career counselling and personality development classes are part of the intensive corporate training modules. This has enabled the students to prove their mettle by securing placements on both global and domestic fronts. International internship opportunities from the USA, Italy, Poland, Europe, and Germany acquaint our students with leading enterprises and QS ranked universities across the globe. The placement cell at SRM University-AP is dedicated to conducting rigorous professional development programmes. As a result, the brilliant maiden batch of SRM University-AP secured 100% placement and international offers up to 50LPA in 2021. The drive for the Class of 2022 is going on with lucrative Marquee, Dream, Super Dream and international offers. The top recruiters include Amazon, Microsoft, Bank of America, Standard Chartered Bank, Infosys, Barclays, and TCS, to name a few. SRM University-AP is committed to making the students' educational experience multifaceted and holistic. Students are offered exposure and global educational experience through the Semester Abroad Programme at UC Davis, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Northeastern University, Asia University - Taiwan, EFREI-France, and Flinders University-Australia, among others. The university has MoUs with more than thirty global universities to offer international degree pathways such as dual degree programmes, joint degree programmes, transfer programmes and twinning programmes. The Class of 2022 has achieved a 100% acceptance rate to top-ranked QS universities worldwide with exciting scholarships up to USD 21000. Cutting-edge research of an outlay of Rs. 23.9 crores that benefits society betides in SRM University-AP. Consequently, 800+ research papers by students and faculty members are published in high-impact Scopus indexed journals. The university has filed/published/obtained 47 patents, 50 state-of-the-art laboratories, and has 54 ongoing research projects. In addition, our brilliant students have received prestigious research scholarships, presented papers at international conferences and attained opportunities to do internships at notable institutions such as Harvard Medical School. The students have developed nature-friendly e-bike and face shields with biodegradable elements and received copyright from the Indian Patent Office. The Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (IDEA) of SRM University-AP facilitate the incubation of successful student startups. 10,000+ sq. ft., state-of-the-art incubator space and Seed funding are provided to every eligible student venture. 40+ student startups, 200+ industry mentors, Rs. 10000000+ turnover, and USD 120,000 angel investment are peculiar to the conducive entrepreneurial environment of SRM University-AP. Y Combinator has invested an additional amount of USD 50,0000 in the alumni entrepreneurial venture Oureye.ai. The university further promotes student-run labs such as Next-Tech Lab and Ennovab, where students share their ideas to curate those into applications to benefit society. The students of SRM University-AP never cease to bring laurels to their university. The university is proud to have Guinness Record Holders, Erasmus Mundus Scholars, INAE Fellows, budding entrepreneurs, national and international hackathon winners, and sports champions among its students. Be it cultural activities or tech-based challenges, the students of SRM University-AP always embark on the avenues of excellence. Why waiting? Get unrivalled student experience with top-notch programmes, state-of-the-art infrastructure, a diverse student body, and access to a global network of companies at SRM University-AP.

Admissions For students/parents who need support and guidance, the university counsellors are available via Helpdesk: 0866-2429299 | 1800-599-2233 (Toll-Free), from Monday to Saturday (except on public holidays), between 9 am and 5 pm or by email to admissions@srmap.edu.in For more details and to apply, please visit: www.srmap.edu.in.