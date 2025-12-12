Left Menu

International Legal Clash: Russia Targets Google Assets in France

Google's former Russian business administrator has secured a temporary freeze on Google assets worth 110 million euros in France. This action is part of Russia's legal strategy targeting Western assets abroad amid geopolitical tensions. The case is based on rulings by Moscow arbitration courts over alleged illegal dividend payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:49 IST
In an unusual legal maneuver, the administrator of Google's shuttered Russian business secured a temporary freeze on approximately 110 million euros ($129 million) of Google's assets in France, according to documents viewed by Reuters.

This represents a strategic move by Russian authorities using international legal steps to address Western company assets abroad, amid a broader tension regarding the possible utilization of seized Russian funds in Europe.

The French orders stem from rulings issued by Moscow arbitration courts over allegations of prohibited dividend payments. The legal battle could extend internationally, affecting Google's operations in Spain, Turkey, and South Africa, with Google poised to contest the French freeze through legal channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

