France Tightens Measures Against Lumpy Skin Disease Amid Protests

France has intensified controls and expanded vaccination areas to combat lumpy skin disease in cattle, inciting protests from farmers. Though harmless to humans, the disease causes economic impacts. The government maintains culling and prevention measures are essential, while farm unions demand reconsideration of policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:40 IST
  France

France has reinforced its approach to handling the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle, instigating farmer protests in the southwestern region. The disease, spread by insects, affects cattle and buffalo, causing skin lesions and reduced milk output, although it poses no risk to humans.

As of December 9, the French agricultural ministry reported 109 outbreaks, recently identifying several new cases in the Ariege region. The response of culling entire infected herds has led to dissatisfaction among farm unions, who argue the strategy is harsh and ineffective.

The government defends its policy, stressing that culling, alongside vaccinations and movement restrictions, is crucial to manage the outbreak and safeguard cattle exports. Nonetheless, farmers are provided psychological support amid these disruptions. Restrictions have been intensified in six southwestern departments to control the disease's spread.

