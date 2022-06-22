Left Menu

22-year-old braindead student gives 8 people new lease of life

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-06-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 16:35 IST
A 22-year-old braindead college student gave 8 people a new lease of life as his organs were harvested and transplanted at a hospital here. S V Dhineesh of Salem met with an accident near Annur, some 35 km from here, on June 18 and was taken to a private hospital for first aid and then admitted to KMCH here for specialized treatment.

As he did not respond to treatment, he was declared braindead on June 20, a release from KMCH said on Wednesday.

His parents - Venkateswaran and Shanthi - came forward to donate their son's heart, kidneys, liver, eyes, skin and bones as was prescribed by the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu, the release said.

