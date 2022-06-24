Left Menu

HC orders status quo on govt order asking private schools to vacate state land

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Union territory authorities to maintain status quo on an order asking private schools established on state land to cease operations.Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi passed the order on Wednesday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 15:51 IST
HC orders status quo on govt order asking private schools to vacate state land
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Union territory authorities to maintain the status quo on an order asking private schools established on state land to cease operations.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi passed the order on Wednesday. The court directed the state respondents to maintain the status quo till the next hearing, which is scheduled for July 18.

The Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools Association had approached the high court against an order passed by the education department asking private schools to get a certificate of the nature of their land from revenue officials concerned.

The chief education officer on Budgam had even asked the schools established on state land to close down and facilitate enrolling of their students in the nearest government schools.

The high court, while issuing a notice to the Union territory administration, gave three weeks' time for filing objections to the petition.

The move to close private schools operating on state land comes close on the heels of the government banning nearly a dozen schools operated by the Falah -e-Aam Trust.

Hundreds of small private schools have been established on state land across Jammu and Kashmir. Some of the major missionary schools are also operating on state land leased to them.

It was not clear whether the order to close down the private schools on state land applied to these big schools as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022