Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad attacked during protest march, 8 SFI activists in custody
A protest march of the SFI, the student wing of ruling CPI(M), against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office here on Friday turned violent as a group of protestors allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalized it.
Police said the protest march contained around 100 Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists and they barged into the office.
''There were around 80-100 activists. As of now, eight of them are under custody. More police have been deployed,'' police told PTI.
The student organization protested alleging that Gandhi failed to intervene in the issue of creating buffer zones around forests in the hilly areas of Kerala.
Television channels aired visuals of a group of protestors creating ruckus inside the MP's office.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sharply reacted to the incident and said the attack showed lawlessness and ''goondaism''.
''Ghastly attack by SFI goons at Rahul Gandhi's MP Office at Wayanad. It is lawlessness and goondaism. CPM has turned into an organized mafia. Strongly Condemning the attack,'' the Congress leader tweeted.
