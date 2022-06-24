Tata Motors partners with Amity University to provide degree in EV tech to employees

Tata Motors on Friday announced a partnership with Amity University, Lucknow campus to provide M-Tech degree in Electric Vehicle (EV) technology to employees working at its Lucknow plant.

The programme aims at enhancing employees' technical skills, thereby bridging skill gaps that prevail in the automotive industry and creating a future-ready organisation, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Sponsored by the company, the M-Tech degree programme will impart knowledge and skills requisite for the automotive manufacturing industry, it added.

The programme has two parts – technical orientation delivered through theoretical and practical sessions to be conducted at Tata Motors campus and Amity University, Lucknow campus, respectively, it said.

The course comprises four semesters, spread over two years, which will culminate in a six month comprehensive industrial project, it added.

Tata Motors President and CHRO Ravindra Kumar GP said, ''This association with Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Lucknow campus will not only provide our employees a pathway for career growth and skills development but will help us build a future-ready workforce.'' With Tata Motors making significant investments in EVs, this course will enable employees to keep up with the pace of technological advancement and have a deeper grasp of EV technology transition and other cutting-edge technologies, he added.

Sunil Dhaneshwar, Pro Vice Chancellor and Professor, Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Lucknow campus, said, ''This mutually beneficial initiative will lead to a rich exchange of knowledge and will allow students to align with the latest industry practices. This programme will help us develop a talent pool that would have an edge, equipped with advanced knowledge and a narrowing skills gap.'' PTI RKL AJ AJ

