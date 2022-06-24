Undertrial prisoner found hanging inside Tihar jail
A 19-year-old undertrial prisoner was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside Tihar's jail number five, officials said on Friday. Brahm Nand alias Vikas, a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, was lodged in the jail since February 4 in a case of kidnapping and rape as well as POCSO Act, a senior jail official said. He was working as a 'sewadar' in the record room of undertrial prisoners and convicts on the first floor, the official said. On Tuesday morning, he had come to the record room as usual. Around 2.50 pm, another 'sewadar' found the door of the room closed. He called others and after opening the door found Nand hanging from the ceiling fan, the officer said. The duty doctor was immediately called who declared him dead after examination. Inquest proceeding is being conducted, they added.
