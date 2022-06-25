Left Menu

Political motives behind textbook revision in Karnataka: Congress leader Ramanath Rai

Chapters on visionaries like Sree Narayana Guru, Basavanna, Rani Abbakka and Kayyar Kinhanna Rai were missing from the new textbooks.The attempt of the review committee is to introduce the politics prescribed by the BJP to the children through textbooks, Rai charged.The Congress leader also blamed the government for the shortage of teachers reported from various schools.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:12 IST
Political motives behind textbook revision in Karnataka: Congress leader Ramanath Rai
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government in Karnataka has political motives behind the decision to revise school textbooks in the state, former minister and Congress leader B Ramanath Rai said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, Rai alleged that the state education department is being misused by the government to ''sow poison in the minds of children'' through revised textbooks.

Rai charged that dirty politics is being played out in the name of revision of textbooks. Chapters on visionaries like Sree Narayana Guru, Basavanna, Rani Abbakka and Kayyar Kinhanna Rai were missing from the new textbooks.

The attempt of the review committee is to introduce the politics prescribed by the BJP to the children through textbooks, Rai charged.

The Congress leader also blamed the government for the shortage of teachers reported from various schools. Textbooks have also not reached many schools though they have started classes.

The government has also failed to provide uniforms, school bags and bicycles to students, he alleged.

When the Congress was in power at the Centre, the Union government had sanctioned Rs 80 crore for Dakshina Kannada district under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rai pointed out.

The Congress in the state had also introduced programmes like Nali Kali and Vidya Siri, besides initiating the mid-day meal scheme for children, he said.

Rai alleged that the BJP government is not bothered about education of children, but is only interested in ''commission'' projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022