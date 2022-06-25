Tunisian judges extend strike over sackings for fourth week - statement

Tunisian judges decided to extend their national strike for a fourth week in protest against a decision by President Kais Saied to sack dozens of them, a joint statement by the judges unions in the country said on Saturday.

It said the fourth week of the strike will start on June 27.

Saied dismissed 57 judges on June 1, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists - charges that the Tunisian Judges' Association said were mostly politically motivated.

