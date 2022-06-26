Decisions taken for women's wellbeing in last 8 yrs have yielded positive results: Union MoS

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Mahendra Munjapara on Sunday said that steps are taken in the last eight years in terms of women's safety, health, and nutrition have yielded positive results.

He was addressing the inaugural function of a zonal meet on the achievements of the decision taken in the field of women and child development since 2014 here.

Munjapara said that due to the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, the sex ratio in the country has improved. He said that one-stop centers to prevent gender-based violence are helping women and girls a great deal, adding that working women's hostels are also being built in the state. The union minister said that several steps have also been taken to create a safe environment for women in public places. ''Continuous efforts are being made to provide basic facilities in Anganwadi centers,'' he said.

He said that 68 percent of the beneficiaries of Mudra Yojana are women. Addressing the program, Women and Child Development Minister of Rajasthan Mamta Bhupesh said that 1.36 lakh dropout girls in the state have been brought back to school. ''Along with this, skill training has been given to 65,000 women,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)