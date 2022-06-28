22 college students from Ranchi injured as bus overturns in Sikkim
PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Twenty-two college students from Ranchi were injured when their bus overturned in East Sikkim on Tuesday, police said.
The students of St Xavier's College in Jharkhand's Ranchi were on an excursion to Sikkim, they said.
When they were returning to Siliguri in West Bengal on their way to Ranchi, their bus overturned at 7th Mile in Ranipool police station area, police said.
The injured students were admitted to the Central Referral Hospital (CRH) at Tadong, they said.
