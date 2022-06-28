Texas Instruments conducts mentorship prog for women engineering students

Semiconductor company Texas Instruments on Tuesday said it conducted a mentorship programme for female engineering students.

The month-long mentorship programme WiSH -- Women in Semiconductors and Hardware -- was launched in June and was aimed to give the students an exposure to semiconductors and encourage them to pursue a career in the industry.

Over 40 students from across 18 colleges, including IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, BITS, NIT Surathkal, and Delhi Technological University participated in the programme, the company said in a statement.

Texas Instruments India's new mentorship programme for women engineering students aims to bring more women into semiconductors, it said.

The programme included a mix of virtual and in-person mentoring, hands-on experience designing a chip through simulation experiements, lab visits, and technical talks, as well as informal networking sessions with the leaders at Texas Instruments.

Nasdaq-listed Texas Instruments is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests, and sells analog and embedded processing chips for various segments.

