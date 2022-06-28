Left Menu

Texas Instruments conducts mentorship prog for women engineering students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:39 IST
Texas Instruments conducts mentorship prog for women engineering students
  • Country:
  • India

Semiconductor company Texas Instruments on Tuesday said it conducted a mentorship programme for female engineering students.

The month-long mentorship programme WiSH -- Women in Semiconductors and Hardware -- was launched in June and was aimed to give the students an exposure to semiconductors and encourage them to pursue a career in the industry.

Over 40 students from across 18 colleges, including IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, BITS, NIT Surathkal, and Delhi Technological University participated in the programme, the company said in a statement.

Texas Instruments India's new mentorship programme for women engineering students aims to bring more women into semiconductors, it said.

The programme included a mix of virtual and in-person mentoring, hands-on experience designing a chip through simulation experiements, lab visits, and technical talks, as well as informal networking sessions with the leaders at Texas Instruments.

Nasdaq-listed Texas Instruments is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests, and sells analog and embedded processing chips for various segments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022