78 pc of institutions to adopt hybrid exam model: Report

There is a high preference for a hybrid test format even after the Covid-19-related disruptions, with about 78 per cent of the institutions surveyed plan to adopt the model, according to a report. A higher number of educators (78 per cent) in India are willing to incorporate digital into their exam preferences in 2022, given that there is a balance between center-based exams and remote online assessments, according to Mercer | Mettl, | Mercer | Mettl annual 'The State of Online Examinations Report 2022'.

The State of Online Examinations Report 2022 is based on data collected from over 150 deans, HODs, professors, and other important stakeholders across the country.

The report further revealed that 75 per cent of the respondents prefer the ease of administration, scheduling and coordination offered by the online mode. According to the report, 72 per cent of respondents believe that online exams have improved their overall exam experience and 60 per cent would prefer the online model for semester exams, certifications and distance learning courses.

Choosing the right online exam platform allows institutions to use online audit, remote AI (Artificial Intelligence) and hybrid proctoring, webcam use among others, and these features also prevent cheating and other malpractices, it said.

About 67 per cent of respondents said they would look for platforms that provide anti-cheating technology during online exams, it added. ''The process of education and examination has changed dramatically during the last two years of the pandemic. Much of the responsibility of institutions to adopting modern solution lies with relevant stakeholders to ensure the integration of technology adoption and to protect the education ecosystem from current and unforeseen disruptions,'' Mercer | Mettl, | Mercer | Mettl CEO Siddhartha Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)