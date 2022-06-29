Udaipur incident: Traders' body announces Jaipur market to remain closed Thursday

A traders' body supported by the VHP and other Hindu groups has announced that markets in Jaipur will remain closed Thursday in protest against the murder of a tailor in Udaipur for allegedly insulting Islam. The call was given by the Sanyukt Vyapar Mahasangh which is supported by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu groups.

''The markets will remain closed on Thursday in protest against the incident in Udaipur,'' a VHP leader said.

He said Hindu outfits are also planning a massive demonstration in Jaipur on Sunday.

The tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was ''beheaded'' Monday by two men who entered his shop pretending to be customers and attacked him a cleaver for allegedly insulting Islam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)