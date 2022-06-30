Left Menu

Medical aspirant commits suicide in TN

A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in his house in Choolaimedu here on Thursday as he was depressed over being unable to choose the right path in education.The student, who wanted to become a doctor, hung himself when he was alone at home, police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:48 IST
A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in his house in Choolaimedu here on Thursday as he was 'depressed' over being unable to choose the right path in education.

The student, who wanted to become a doctor, hung himself when he was alone at home, police said. Before taking the extreme measure he had put out a video message to his friends that he had decided to end his life, they said.

''No one is responsible for my death. I wanted to become a doctor... became depressed as I could not choose the right path in education,'' he said in the video.

His mother, a housemaid, returned home only to find her son hanging. He was immediately rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.

