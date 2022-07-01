Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 8-year-old girl dies of scorpion sting at govt school

An eight-year-old girl died of scorpion sting at a government school in Chhattisgarhs Bemetara district, officials said on Thursday. Divya Mandavi, a class 2nd student, was stung by a scorpion while playing during the recess, a government official said.She was taken first to the Primary Health Centre in nearby Dadhi village and later to the Bemetara district hospital.But the doctors there advised her parents to shift her to capital Raipur in view of her critical condition.

PTI | Bemetara | Updated: 01-07-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 00:12 IST
An eight-year-old girl died of scorpion sting at a government school in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday at the government primary school at Bandhi village. Divya Mandavi, a class 2nd student, was stung by a scorpion while playing during the recess, a government official said.

She was taken first to the Primary Health Centre in nearby Dadhi village and later to the Bemetara district hospital.

But the doctors there advised her parents to shift her to capital Raipur in view of her critical condition. She died near Simga on the way to Raipur, the official added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed deep grief over the incident, a government statement said.

On the direction of the CM, the Bemetara District Education Officer handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance to the girl's father, and further aid of Rs 4 lakh would be provided to him, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

