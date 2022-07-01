IP University starts online counselling process for 35 academic programmes

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Friday said it has started an online counselling process for 35 academic programmes.

As many as 31 programmes are based on the university-conducted entrance tests and four courses are based on national-level tests.

The list of programmes and counselling schedules for the purpose is available on both the websites of the university.

The varsity said desirous applicants can submit the mandatory counselling fees of Rs 1,000 online by July 11.

The applicants of four national-level tests who could not submit the mandatory application fees of Rs 1,200 can also submit it along with the counselling participation fees.

