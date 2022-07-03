Left Menu

Ensure hoisting of national flag in every house in August: Karnataka Minister

PTI | Karnataka | Updated: 03-07-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 19:03 IST
Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said a circular has been issued ordering all higher educational institutions, and those under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) to ensure success of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', a campaign to hoist the national tricolour in every household in August to mark 75-years of Independence.

The Union government's campaign calls for hoisting the national flag at every household from August 11 to 17 to mark the 'Amrit Mahotsav' of Indian Independence.

Narayan urged all colleges and institutions coming under the purview of the universities in the state and government/aided/unaided colleges under DCTE including diploma colleges to exhibit their national pride by hoisting the tricolour, his office said in a statement.

The educational institutions have been asked to enlighten the students regarding this during classes and display the information on their respective notice boards.

They have also been told to ask drivers of their vehicles to hoist the national flag on vehicles, it said.

Actions taken regarding this should be uploaded on a weekly basis on the website of the Kannada and Culture department, it added.

Faculty, non-teaching staff, and students of respective institutions should be inspired to hoist the national flag atop their houses, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

