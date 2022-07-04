Left Menu

Faced ragging by seniors in sports hostel, claims Olympian Dutee Chand

The 19-year-old student was found hanging inside her room in the ladies hostel, and police found a suicide note at the spot in which the woman said she was mentally harassed by three seniors of the college.The authorities of the Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar, are yet to react to the charges levelled by Chand.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-07-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 09:32 IST
In a startling disclosure, Odisha-born Olympian Dutee Chand has claimed that she had been a victim of ragging by seniors during her stay at the Sports Hostel in Bhubaneswar from 2006-08. Chand said this in response to a social media post, after a BJB Autonomous College student allegedly died by suicide at her hostel on Saturday, sparking apprehension that she ended her life due to ragging. “Didis (seniors) used to force me to massage their bodies and wash their clothes at the Sports Hostel,” Chand said.

The seniors also made adverse comments on her finances, the sprinter said, adding, her complaints were never given due attention by the authorities.

“When I used to complain to the hostel in-charge, I used to be scolded. It used to take a mental toll on me. I was helpless at that time,” the Olympian said.

Chand’s allegation came at a time when students and parents of the BJB Autonomous College are staging a demonstration outside the prestigious educational institution in the state capital, protesting against Saturday’s incident. The 19-year-old student was found hanging inside her room in the ladies’ hostel, and police found a suicide note at the spot in which the woman said she was mentally harassed by three seniors of the college.

The authorities of the Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar, are yet to react to the charges levelled by Chand.

