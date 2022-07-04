Bench upholds single judge verdict ordering CB CID probe into medical admission

The first bench of the Madras High Court on Monday upheld an order of a single judge, which directed the CB-CID to probe an alleged conspiracy between officials of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and certain private medical colleges in filling up 74 management quota post-graduate seats without conducting mop-up counselling for the 2020-21 academic year.

The bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala upheld the orders passed in October, 2020 of Justice N Anand Venkatesh, while dismissing a batch of writ appeals from the affected students, today.

While passing orders on a batch of meritorious candidates who had lost the chance of getting admitted in PG courses or could not shift to a better branch of medicine due to the non-conduct of mop-up counselling, the single judge had directed the DGP to ensure that the scope of the inquiry was extended to find the amount of money collected by private colleges from students admitted on August 31, 2020, the last date for PG admissions.

