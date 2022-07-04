Left Menu

Mumbai student youngest Indian to scale summit of North America's Mt Denali

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:24 IST
Mumbai student youngest Indian to scale summit of North America's Mt Denali
  • Country:
  • India

Kaamya Karthikeyan has become the youngest Indian to scale the summit of Mount Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America at 20,310 feet, a defence ministry release said on Monday.

Karthikeyan, a Class 10 student of Navy Children School (NCS) in Mumbai and daughter of Navy Commander S Karthikeyan, carried the Tricolour and the Naval Ensign to the summit of Mount Denali on June 27, thus becoming the youngest Indian to achieve the feat, it said.

The remote Alaskan peak is the highest in North America and perhaps the toughest of the seven summit challenges, the release said, adding that, with this climb, she has crossed the fifth milestone on her way to climbing the highest peaks on all seven continents and ski to both the poles. With Mount Everest and Mount Vinson as well as polar ski traverses remaining, Kaamya is well placed to complete the Explorer's Grandslam, probably being the youngest to do so, the defence release informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022