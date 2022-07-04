Mumbai student youngest Indian to scale summit of North America's Mt Denali

Kaamya Karthikeyan has become the youngest Indian to scale the summit of Mount Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America at 20,310 feet, a defence ministry release said on Monday.

Karthikeyan, a Class 10 student of Navy Children School (NCS) in Mumbai and daughter of Navy Commander S Karthikeyan, carried the Tricolour and the Naval Ensign to the summit of Mount Denali on June 27, thus becoming the youngest Indian to achieve the feat, it said.

The remote Alaskan peak is the highest in North America and perhaps the toughest of the seven summit challenges, the release said, adding that, with this climb, she has crossed the fifth milestone on her way to climbing the highest peaks on all seven continents and ski to both the poles. With Mount Everest and Mount Vinson as well as polar ski traverses remaining, Kaamya is well placed to complete the Explorer's Grandslam, probably being the youngest to do so, the defence release informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)