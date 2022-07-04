Left Menu

Anahat wins junior squash meet in Germany

She reached the finals, beating Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-1 in the semifinals and Savannah Moxham of Belgium in the quarters.Anahat has won 46 national circuit titles, 2 national championships and 9 international titles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 21:06 IST
Young Anahat continued her winning streak and clinched the German Junior Open Squash Championship Super Series event at Hamburg.

The tournament, which began last Friday, concluded on Monday.

In the finals, the 14-year-old from Delhi beat Malak Samir of Egypt 3-0 in the girls U-15 category. She reached the finals, beating Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-1 in the semifinals and Savannah Moxham of Belgium in the quarters.

Anahat has won 46 national circuit titles, 2 national championships and 9 international titles. Recently, she won the Asian Championship title.

