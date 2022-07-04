Startup ranking: CM says govt committed to make Kerala a knowledge and skill-based society

In a major achievement, Kerala has emerged as the 'Top Performer' for the third consecutive time in States' Startup Ranking, announced in New Delhi on Monday, for developing a robust startup ecosystem on the strength of several 'praiseworthy initiatives' like setting up of the Digital Hub, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) said here.

Expressing his happiness over the recognition, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government was committed to making Kerala a knowledge and skill-based society and it was planning to nurture 15,000 startups by 2026.

''The States' Startup Ranking-2021 by @DPIITGoI has recognised Kerala as the top performer in developing a robust Startup ecosystem. We have been lauded for our efforts in providing Institutional Support, Capacity Building for Enablers and Access to the Market'', Vijayan tweeted.

Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, declared the third edition of the States' Startup Rankings 2021, instituted by Startup India of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Officials of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the state's nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities, received the award on behalf of the Kerala government from Goyal at the function.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan also said this was a great recognition for the government's interventions in nurturing around 3,600 start-ups in the state. ''The government aims to launch 15,000 startups in the state by 2026'', he said. KSUM said the Award Jury noted that the Government of Kerala has taken several praiseworthy initiatives like developing KSUM Digital Hub as a one-stop facility for all product design and development activities. The government has provided institutional support to startups through knowledge dissemination in regional languages.

The state was recognised by the Jury as an institutional champion, capacity building pioneer and procurement forerunner.

The evaluation was done on seven reform areas, including Institutional Support, Access to Market, Fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Incubation, Mentorship and Funding supports, and Capacity Building Enablers.

Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir also secured the 'Top Performer' honour.

