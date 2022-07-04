Application deadline for Delhi Sports School extended till July 12

The Kejriwal government's Delhi Sports University has extended the application deadline for admission to its sports school till July 12 and relaxed the age criteria by six months.

''Students willing to take admission in the Delhi Sports School can now send in their applications till July 12, 2022,'' the government said in a statement. Earlier, the last date for registration was July 5.

The Kejriwal government said it aims to nurture sports talent from an early age and prepare them for international events by providing world-class facilities, training and sports infrastructure through Delhi Sports School.

Speaking about the Delhi Sports School, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: ''We want to accommodate more and more young sports talent in our Delhi Sports School. For this not only we have extended the deadline for application but have also relaxed the age criteria by six months. This will give an opportunity to young sportspersons to prepare themselves better for a bright future in the field of sports.'' Delhi Sports University launched its first Delhi Sports School recently, where registration for this academic session (2022-23) is going on for classes 6-9.

Students can apply via link http://dsu.ac.in/registration. Also, now the cut-off date for age calculation has been increased from 31.03.2022 to 30.09.2022.

