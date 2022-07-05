IGNOU launches bachelors-level programme in micro, small and medium enterprises

Indira Gandhi National Open University on Tuesday launched a bachelors-level programme in micro, small and medium enterprises to cater for the present needs of young entrepreneurs in the country. The programme will aid in developing students' knowledge and skills to establish business ventures. It will also aid in increasing job opportunities, the university said.

''The School of Vocational Education and Training at IGNOU has taken the initiative to offer the programme from the July 2022 session. The BA Micro Small and Medium Enterprises programme is for 10+2 pass-outs,'' a statement read. ''Those who want to make a career as an entrepreneur and would like to update their existing knowledge and skills in the field of micro, small or medium enterprise would find this programme useful. It comprises 132 credits,'' it said. The university said the programme will help in inculcating knowledge to recognize business opportunities, market study, innovation and implementation; planning and designing of a new project; exploring investment opportunities; development and maintenance of business, and marketing and social networking; taxation and obtaining licenses. The programme will create opportunities for unskilled workers as well as practising entrepreneurs to get trained and upskill their experience, the university said. ''It will enhance skills according to industry needs. Industry experts and successful entrepreneurs will share their experiences to provide practical insights,'' the university said. The main objectives of the programme are to enhance knowledge, skill and competencies to start one's business venture, to study the market demand before initiating a business enterprise and to successfully and profitably operate one's enterprise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)