Left Menu

Efforts being made to involve NGOs, corporate to upgrade school infrastructure: MCD

Efforts are being made to involve NGOs and the corporate under the CSR initiative to upgrade the infrastructure of municipal schools in Delhi, civic officials said on Tuesday.During Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxenas visit to the Nigam Pratibha Vidyalay of Municipal Corporation of Delhi at CP block Pitampura here, Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti informed him that 1,530 schools running in 1,185 school building sites of the civic body.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:12 IST
Efforts being made to involve NGOs, corporate to upgrade school infrastructure: MCD
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts are being made to involve NGOs and the corporate under the CSR initiative to upgrade the infrastructure of municipal schools in Delhi, civic officials said on Tuesday.

During Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena's visit to the Nigam Pratibha Vidyalay of Municipal Corporation of Delhi at CP block Pitampura here, Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti informed him that 1,530 schools running in 1,185 school building sites of the civic body. There are approximately 8.56 lakh students in MCD schools and infrastructure in most of the schools are satisfactory, Bharti said.

However, schools requiring infrastructure upgrade have been identified. There are 416 schools which require repair and funds have been allocated for the same, the MCD said in a statement. ''Efforts are being made to involve NGOs, corporate houses under CSR (corporate social responsibility) for infrastructure upgrade of schools. The initiative will help develop facilities in schools which are on par with top-class private schools,'' Bharti was quoted as saying in the statement.

During his visit to the school, the L-G planted saplings in the premises. MCD's Special Officer Ashwini Kumar and other senior officials were also present. Saxena inspected the classrooms, the nursery activity room and other facilities and He directed officials to set up a library for students. He also interacted with the principal of the school.

He was informed that soon the school would have dual desks and 12 smart boards, the statement said, adding efforts are being made to increase enrolment of children in MCD schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022