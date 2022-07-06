Left Menu

DUTA stages protest outside UGC office, seeks absorption of ad-hoc teachers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:13 IST
DUTA stages protest outside UGC office, seeks absorption of ad-hoc teachers
  • Country:
  • India

Several teachers of Delhi University staged a demonstration outside the UGC office on Wednesday demanding a one-time regulation for absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers in the university's departments and colleges.

The protest was organised by the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA).

DUTA President Prof. A K Bhagi, office-bearers and hundreds of teachers held the demonstration over their demands of absorption of ad-hoc teachers and sanction of 25 per cent economically weaker section positions to DU and its colleges, the teachers' body said in a statement.

''DUTA also demanded from the Government of India through UGC to bring a one-time Bill/Regulation in Parliament following DoPT norms and 200-point roster to absorb the ad-hoc/temporary teachers of Delhi University,'' the statement read.

Senior activists and many ad-hoc teachers alleged that the ''disease of ad-hocism'' has been created and patronised by the previous vice-chancellors and this needs to be immediately addressed, it stated.

The DUTA had submitted a petition in February to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention for the absorption of 4,500 ad-hoc and temporary professors working in the university.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022