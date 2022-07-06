DUTA stages protest outside UGC office, seeks absorption of ad-hoc teachers

Several teachers of Delhi University staged a demonstration outside the UGC office on Wednesday demanding a one-time regulation for absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers in the university's departments and colleges.

The protest was organised by the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA).

DUTA President Prof. A K Bhagi, office-bearers and hundreds of teachers held the demonstration over their demands of absorption of ad-hoc teachers and sanction of 25 per cent economically weaker section positions to DU and its colleges, the teachers' body said in a statement.

''DUTA also demanded from the Government of India through UGC to bring a one-time Bill/Regulation in Parliament following DoPT norms and 200-point roster to absorb the ad-hoc/temporary teachers of Delhi University,'' the statement read.

Senior activists and many ad-hoc teachers alleged that the ''disease of ad-hocism'' has been created and patronised by the previous vice-chancellors and this needs to be immediately addressed, it stated.

The DUTA had submitted a petition in February to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention for the absorption of 4,500 ad-hoc and temporary professors working in the university.

