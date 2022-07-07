MG Motor India forges partnership with Chandigarh University to strengthen Skill Development

- MG Hector SUV presented to CU to strengthen skill development, boost employment opportunities of students - Corporates like MG & HEIs like CU must come together to channel Indian youth's energy: Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer MOHALI, India, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Motor India presents Hector to Chandigarh University to foster skill development and bridge the gap between academia and industry. The initiative is aligned with the MG Nurture program and by with's goal of CASE mobility. This will foster student skill development and prepare them for better employment opportunities.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Hon'ble Education Minister, Punjab was the chief guest at the ceremony and he along with Yeshwinder Patial, Head, Human Resources, MG Motor India handed over the keys of MG Hector to S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. Pooja Syal Grewal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development), Mohali, Rajesh Mehrotra, Head- Aftersales, MGI, and Reema Sharma, Senior HR Business Partner, Corporate Office MGI were among the prominent who graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Hon'ble Education Minister said that it was the need of the hour to add skill development to the conventional education system, and practical knowledge and hands-on training were a must, along with the books.

''India is the youngest nation across the globe and none can stop its rise to the top of the world, provided wechannele the energy of the youth in the right direction. Corporates and Industry leaders like MG Motor India and top educational institutions like Chandigarh University have to come together to steer India's charge to the top,'' said the Minister.

Hayer asked the students in the audience to make the most of their time at the University and build a better future.

''This is your time to learn, to move forward, and to build a brighter future for yourself. This time will not come again. You must decide what to do with your time. While fun is important, it must not come at the cost of learning,'' he said. Reputed for its impeccable research prowess and imparting the skillset and professional knowledge required for preparing industry-ready graduates, Chandigarh University has been a preferred partner for the industry and this partnership with MG Motor India is another huge step forward in this direction, said S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

''It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that Chandigarh University has forged a partnership with MG Motor India under our flagship Industry-Academia Interface program, which develops Industry-oriented skills amongst our students and prepares industry-ready professionals. This partnership adds to our ever-strong portfolio of more than 30 tie-ups with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Google, Virtusa, Hyundai, Hewlett Packard, Cisco, Tech Mahindra, Bosch, Honda, IBM, Videocon among many others having their research centers and laboratories established on the campus,'' said the Chancellor.

''The addition of MG Hector Car into the existing equipment, technology, and infrastructure of the University will provide our students, especially from Mechanical Engineering and its allied branches such as Automobile Engineering, an opportunity to upskill their knowledge with advanced vehicle technology in detail. Along with the demonstration and understating of the technology that runs a modern car, it will help in practical knowledge of automobile engineering courses offered in the curriculum and consequently will make the students job-ready and prepare them for better industry prospects,'' he added.

Yeshwinder Patial, Director, HR, MG Motor India, said, ''We are delighted with this partnership with the Chandigarh University. This will ensure the current generation's skill development in the mobility segment. We feel that this initiative will add value to help children become technologically savvy for the auto-tech industry and prepare them for future job opportunities. The initiative is aligned with the MG Nurture program and in accordance with MG's goal of CASE mobility.'' The partnership will introduce students to vehicular systems and help them understand how to perform basic inspection procedures on cars. It will empower students with hands-on research on various electrical, electronic, and mechanical systems of technologically advanced vehicles. Students will study a wide range of parts, technology, and systems, including engine parts, fuel systems, drive trains, ignition systems, vehicle chassis, HVAC systems, and much more. Students of Chandigarh University will also get an opportunity to learn about the aesthetic and interior design aspects of the car, he added.

Website: https://www.cuchd.in/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855027/Award.jpg

