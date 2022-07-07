Left Menu

Edu standards have grown in Bengal, proud of talents produced in state: Mamata

We are proud of the talents produced in Bengal, she said.The CM, on the occasion, distributed student credit cards among 8,000 beneficiaries, under her governments scheme for pursuance of higher education.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:46 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Education standards in Bengal have ''improved a lot'', with state board students now obtaining scores on par with those of CBSE and ICSE, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Banerjee also urged students who move to foreign countries for higher education to return to Bengal on completion of their course.

"Earlier, there was a disparity between the numbers secured by students of West Bengal board and those of CBSE and ICSE boards. Many of them (state board students) did not find enough opportunities for higher education. Now the situation has changed. They get 80 to 90 percent marks, much like those of CBSE and ICSE," she said at a program in Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Referring to state-run education schemes such as Kanyashree, Sikshashree, Banerjee said that her government has taken multiple initiatives to ensure that students do not give up their studies due to financial constraints.

''When it comes to higher education, Jadavpur and Calcutta universities occupy the number one spot. Bengal also provides the best primary education. We are proud of the talents produced in Bengal,'' she said.

The CM, on the occasion, distributed student credit cards among 8,000 beneficiaries, under her government's scheme for the pursuance of higher education.

