On way home from school, girl abducted, raped in J'khand

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two unidentified men in Jharkhands Dumka district before being dumped in neighbouring Godda, police said on Friday. On her way home, two men in a car asked the girl about a river in her village, and as she stopped to reply to them, the accused abducted her, another police officer said, citing her statement.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-07-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two unidentified men in Jharkhand's Dumka district before being dumped in neighbouring Godda, police said on Friday. The incident took place in an area under the Gopikandar police station limits on Wednesday when the girl, a Class 6 student, was returning home from her school, a senior officer said. A complaint was lodged by the family members of the girl on Thursday after local people of Godda found her and informed her parents, Dumka sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Noor Mustafa Ansari told PTI.

The girl is undergoing treatment at Phulo Jhano Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PJMMCH) in Dumka and her medical examination were conducted on Thursday, he said. ''We are trying to identify the accused. I will talk to her today,'' the SDPO said.

The girl in her statement told the police that she went to school on Wednesday but forgot to carry a notebook and rushed back home to bring that. On her way home, two men in a car asked the girl about a river in her village, and as she stopped to reply to them, the accused abducted her, another police officer said, citing her statement. ''They dumped her near Chandni Chowk in Godda district the next day,'' she told the Dumka police.

