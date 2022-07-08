Cost accountants' institute files police complaint for alleged malpractices in exams

Amid allegations of malpractices during its examinations, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Friday said it will appropriate action against those who adopted ''unfair means'' and has already filed a police complaint in Chennai.

The institute, which is the apex body of cost accountants, has around 5 lakh students and nearly 80,000 members.

As many as 78,000 students applied for the online intermediate and final term examinations that were conducted across 210 centres in India and abroad.

The attendance of the candidates was more than 70 per cent, based on the login count, for the examinations held in June, the institute said in a statement.

However, there have been allegations of malpractices with respect to the online examinations conducted at certain centres.

In a statement on Friday, the institute said it has taken note of the information that is genuine and would take appropriate action against those who have adopted unfair means in the examinations.

''The institute has already made police complaint/cyber crime complaint related to alleged malpractices in the online Intermediate and Final June 2022 term examination at Chennai and similar action is under process at Vijayawada,'' the statement said.

According to the institute, at some centres where there were issues, the examinations were rescheduled.

''... the institute is taking full care of all issues pertaining to the examinations and will provide a relevant solution in the best interests of the students,'' it noted.

Generally, the institute conducts the intermediate and final term examinations twice a year but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the examinations were held only once in 2020 and 2021. It plans to conduct the examinations twice this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)