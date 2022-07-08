Left Menu

Maha guv urges MU vice-chancellor to name international students' hostel after Savarkar

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday urged the vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai to name the newly-built international students hostel after freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The governor, who is also the Chancellor of public universities in the state, inaugurated the new hostel building at the Universitys Kalina campus here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:30 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday urged the vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai to name the newly-built international students' hostel after freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The governor, who is also the Chancellor of public universities in the state, inaugurated the new hostel building at the University's Kalina campus here. He also inaugurated the new examination building, knowledge resource centre and the girls' hostel.

''The University of Mumbai was founded in 1857, the year India fought its first war of Independence against the colonial rulers,'' Koshyari said, citing that it was Savarkar who had described the uprising against the British as the ''first war of Independence''.

''Naming the international students hostel after Savarkar will enhance respect for India in the hearts and minds of students,'' he said.

The governor further said that apart from imparting education, the University must imbibe the values of sanskriti and sanskar (culture) in students.

He also expressed hope that an international sports complex will be sanctioned at the University shortly.

The international students' hostel has the capacity to accommodate 146 students, while the girls' hostel can house 144 students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

