16-point action plan on NEP implementation on agenda of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam

A 16-point action plan on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 is on the agenda of the ongoing three-day meet in Varanasi, officials said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the meet, Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, on Thursday. Around 300 heads of higher education institutions are taking part in the discussion on the agenda.

Higher Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy said the 16-point agenda plan was agreed upon in the chief secretaries' conference in Shimla in June, attended by Prime Minister Modi.

''The agenda plan of action was presented in the chief secretaries' conference.... We got the consensus of all the state governments towards implementing the 16-point agenda plan of action," Murthy told reporters.

"Now, this 16-point agenda plan of action is one of the themes or the foundations of the actions that we have proposed to discuss in the next three days," he added.

Murthy said that since November 2021 there has been an intense exercise of consulting with over 300 state universities and another 300 central universities and private universities on various aspects of the NEP implementation.

''All this consultation is happening for the benefit of the student who is going to be the taker of this type of initiative that is happening. So we feel that...what will emerge from these three days will motivate as well as allow the universities take a better plan of action for implementation of the National Education Policy for the benefit of students," he said.

He also called for a curriculum which meets the industry's requirement.

''I think everyone here is meeting...to revise their curriculum and pedagogy to see what they teach and deliver to students meet societal requirements. So the focus is on employability and entrepreneurship. "Second is you need a capable and competent faculty to deliver that content. And I think the content is developed for the benefit of the teachers....And the third point is how do you leverage technology to see that you are able to deliver it at the least cost. We will hear many examples in these sessions," he added.

