Student locked in school in UP: Head teacher suspended, salary hike of 5 faculty members stayed

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 09-07-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 16:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Days after a five-year-old student of a government school here got locked in a classroom, the head teacher of the school was suspended and action was initiated against five other faculty members, officials said on Saturday.

The student, Aditya, was locked in the classroom on Thursday. He was later rescued by his family members, who had to break down the classroom door.

Authorities ordered a probe into the incident on Friday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

''Headteacher of Primary School, Sukhpura, Urmila Devi has been suspended for negligence in performing her duty,'' Basic Education Officer, Ballia, Maniram Singh said.

''A stay on salary hike has been recommended as punishment for five other teachers -- Afroz Ara, Priyanka Yadav, Shanti Gond, Mira Devi, and Surendra Nath -- of the school,'' he said.

According to education department sources, Aditya had fallen asleep inside the classroom. The school staff did not notice him and locked the classroom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

