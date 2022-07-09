Left Menu

ABVP organises programmes across Delhi on National Students' Day

A cycle rally was also organised at Delhi Universitys Shyam Lal College, while a painting competition was organised at JNU, it said. Programs like cleanliness drive, badminton competition and seminar were also conducted at the JNU.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 19:20 IST
ABVP organises programmes across Delhi on National Students' Day
  • Country:
  • India

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Saturday organised several programmes across the capital to celebrate its 74th foundation day and the National Students' Day. The AVBP said its units celebrated the day with great zeal by organising programmes simultaneously at various educational institutions across Delhi. Online seminars were conducted at various colleges along with tree plantation drive, it said. A cycle rally was also organised at Delhi University's Shyam Lal College, while a painting competition was organised at JNU, it said. ''Programs like cleanliness drive, badminton competition and seminar were also conducted at the JNU. Students of universities and schools actively participated in all these programs organised across colleges,'' the statement read. The organisation's Delhi state secretary Akshit Dahiya said, ''The ABVP originated from a small college in Ambala and has turned 74 today and has taken the form of the world's largest students' organization across the globe. ABVP has been continuously fighting for the interests of the students since long.'' PTI VA TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022