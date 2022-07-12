Science City in Gurugram to be developed on 50 acres of land

The Haryana government has decided to set up a science city in Gurugram which will be developed on around 50 acres of land with the help of the Centre, an official statement said on Tuesday.

A meeting to identify suitable locations in Gurugram for establishing the Science city was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

Kaushal said once the Science city is set up, students from the state and other parts would get an opportunity to practically learn scientific principles. Moreover, it will also provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to the people of the area, an official statement quoting him said.

Thematic galleries covering physics, chemistry and other branches of science will be set up which will benefit schools and other educational institutions, he said.

''The Haryana government has decided to set up a science city in Gurugram which will be developed on around 50 acres of land with the help of the central government,'' the statement said.

It was apprised during the meeting by officials that Indian Space Research Organisation's 'space gallery' will also be set up in this science city which will impart information about launching satellites into space, it said. Apart from this, simulators will also be installed by ISRO so that students can experience going into space virtually, the statement said.

It was further apprised that an innovation hub will also be developed in the science city which would provide an atmosphere to the students to work on new scientific ideas. In this hub, students will also get mentors who will guide them, it said.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning, Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Technical Education, Anand Mohan Sharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology, Ashok Khemka, were among the senior officers who were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)