Admissions to doctoral programmes at Digital University Kerala open

Admissions to doctoral programmes offered by Digital University Kerala are open now. The university offers doctoral programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Digital Sciences and Informatics, a DUK statement said here.

The number of vacancies available for each discipline is 11, 12, 6 and 1 respectively, it said.

DUK’s doctoral programmes offer a wide range of research topics that are tailored taking into account the needs of the industry and aim to address real-world problems of the present and the future. There are three types of PhD programmes being offered – full-time regular, part-time regular and industry regular, it said.

In the full-time regular PhD programme, the candidates are required to work full-time in a research laboratory of DUK. It also offers an attractive option for professionals with experience to carry out their doctoral studies while working in the industry or an academic institution through part-time and industry regular doctoral programmes, it said.

In the part-time regular programme, the candidates can work with a faculty member of DUK remotely while in full-time employment. In the industry regular programme, the candidates can work full-time in the DUK or an industry research lab.

The candidates must also choose a mentor from their organisation to act as a coordinator. Another important feature of the doctoral programmes of DUK is the attractive fellowships, internship opportunities and fee-waivers offered to full-time regular PhD scholars. The candidates need to be either NET/JRF qualified in the relevant discipline or should qualify the Digital University Research Aptitude Test (DRAT) to be shortlisted for the PhD interview, the statement said.

The last date for submitting applications is August 26, 2022, it added.

