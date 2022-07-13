Left Menu

Schools, colleges to be closed till Jul 16 in Gadchiroli due to rain alert

All schools, colleges and other establishments except government offices performing essential functions will remain closed till July 16 in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district due to a heavy rain alert, officials said on Wednesday. Earlier, the administration, in view of a red alert which warns of extremely heavy rain, had ordered the closure of schools and colleges from July 10 to 13.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:05 IST
All schools, colleges and other establishments except government offices performing essential functions will remain closed till July 16 in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district due to a heavy rain alert, officials said on Wednesday. Earlier, the administration, in view of a red alert (which warns of extremely heavy rain), had ordered the closure of schools and colleges from July 10 to 13. District Collector Sanjay Meena on Wednesday extended the order till July 16.

