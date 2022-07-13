Schools, colleges to be closed till Jul 16 in Gadchiroli due to rain alert

All schools, colleges and other establishments except government offices performing essential functions will remain closed till July 16 in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district due to a heavy rain alert, officials said on Wednesday. Earlier, the administration, in view of a red alert (which warns of extremely heavy rain), had ordered the closure of schools and colleges from July 10 to 13. District Collector Sanjay Meena on Wednesday extended the order till July 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)