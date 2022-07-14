Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra: Special prayers held at Pahalgam

He said these are important rituals prior to the main course of the annual pilgrimage.A huge number of seers, pilgrims and Kashmiri Pandit families from Martand participated in the pujan, Giri said.Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla was also present on the occasion.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 00:11 IST
Amarnath Yatra: Special prayers held at Pahalgam
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Special prayers were held at Pahalgam on Wednesday as the rituals for ''Chhari Mubarak'', the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, began in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, marking the traditional commencement of the Amarnath Yatra.

Chanting Vedic hymns, the ''bhoomi pujan'', ''navgrah pujan'', ''chhari pujan'' and ''dhwajarohan'' ceremonies were performed at Pahalgam on the occasion of ''Ashad Purnima'' that marks the commencement of the annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnathji, its custodian Mahant Deependra Giri said in a statement here. He said these are important rituals prior to the main course of the annual pilgrimage.

A huge number of seers, pilgrims and Kashmiri Pandit families from Martand participated in the ''pujan'', Giri said.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla was also present on the occasion. A ''hawan'' was performed after the ''pujan''.

Speaking on the occasion, Giri said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of their caste, creed or religion, have been cooperating, assisting and encouraging the pilgrims and seers, who have arrived in the valley from across the country and even abroad for the annual pilgrimage.

The arrangements made for this year's pilgrimage are unparalleled, Giri said.

Prayers were also offered at the historic Martand temple at Mattan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

 India
4
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022