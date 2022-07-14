Amarnath Yatra: Special prayers held at Pahalgam

Special prayers were held at Pahalgam on Wednesday as the rituals for ''Chhari Mubarak'', the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, began in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, marking the traditional commencement of the Amarnath Yatra.

Chanting Vedic hymns, the ''bhoomi pujan'', ''navgrah pujan'', ''chhari pujan'' and ''dhwajarohan'' ceremonies were performed at Pahalgam on the occasion of ''Ashad Purnima'' that marks the commencement of the annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnathji, its custodian Mahant Deependra Giri said in a statement here. He said these are important rituals prior to the main course of the annual pilgrimage.

A huge number of seers, pilgrims and Kashmiri Pandit families from Martand participated in the ''pujan'', Giri said.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla was also present on the occasion. A ''hawan'' was performed after the ''pujan''.

Speaking on the occasion, Giri said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of their caste, creed or religion, have been cooperating, assisting and encouraging the pilgrims and seers, who have arrived in the valley from across the country and even abroad for the annual pilgrimage.

The arrangements made for this year's pilgrimage are unparalleled, Giri said.

Prayers were also offered at the historic Martand temple at Mattan.

