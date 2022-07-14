Debut edition of India's 2nd largest entrance exam CUET-UG to begin Friday

The debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test-UG will begin on Friday at test centres in over 510 cities in India and abroad.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting a final check of the logistics, the aspirants are an anxious lot, preparing for the exam that will transform the way undergraduate admissions are conducted in the country, especially at popular central universities like Delhi University where the Class 12 result was a deciding factor.

''The CUET (UG)–2022 has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with around 8.1 lakh candidates in the first slot and 6.80 lakh candidates in the second. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities,'' University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

''Given such a large number of subjects, a unique date sheet has been created for every individual candidate. Accordingly, advance intimation slips have been issued to all candidates with the date and city of the exam, followed by admit cards,'' he added.

The exam will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 will be held in July and Phase 2 in August. Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been assigned to Phase 2 of the CUET exam, given that NEET (UG) - 2022 will be held on July 17.

''The exam will be conducted from July 15 to August 20 at exam centres located in over 500 cities across India and 10 cities abroad,'' Kumar said.

The aspirants have been anxious about a delay in receiving admit cards and less time for preparation for those appearing in Phase 1. At least 70 candidates have reached out to the NTA for a change of centre.

''Some candidates have requested a change of centre. Such requests are being considered by the NTA and the candidates need not be anxious about it,'' Kumar said. Elaborating on the format of the score, Kumar said it will be the NTA score, which is in percentile format.

''The score will indicate the position of a candidate vis-a-vis other candidates who take the test. It is an indicator of the relative position of the candidate,'' he said. The UGC chief had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities which can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

Kumar had clarified that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage under the new system and the exam will not give a push to the coaching culture.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the first edition of CUET-UG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23.

The UGC on Wednesday asked universities to fix deadlines for admissions to undergraduate courses after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declares Class 12 exam results.

Noting that some universities have already started their admission process, the UGC said this will lead to the CBSE students being deprived of seats in these institutes.

