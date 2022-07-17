Left Menu

ICSE class 10 results declared, 4 students share top spot

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE announced class 10 results on Sunday, with four students sharing the top rank with a score of 99.8 per cent. The pass percentage for girls 99.98 is marginally higher than that for boys 99.97. The overall pas percentage was 99.97.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) announced class 10 results on Sunday, with four students sharing the top rank with a score of 99.8 per cent. The four toppers are -- Hargun Kaur Matharu (Pune), Anika Gupta (Kanpur), Pushkar Tripathi (Balrampur) and Kanishka Mittal (Lucknow).

The second rank has been shared by 34 students with a score of 99.6 per cent, while 72 are on the third spot with 99.4 per cent mark. The pass percentage for girls (99.98) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97). The overall pas percentage was 99.97.

