18 students from Bengal in ICSE top 3 rank holders list

A total of 18 students from West Bengal were among the 110 who figure in the top three rank holders list of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Nine class 10 students of Bengal got the all India second rank - six of them boys and three girls - with 498 marks out of 500.

Nine students from the state were among the all India third rank holders with 497 marks out of 500.

Mohammed Masud Iqbal of Future Foundation School Kolkata was among the nine second rank holders from state.

Asked by reporters Iqbal credited his parents and teachers for the result and said he was happy the merit list could be published again after the break in two years. From the state altogether 40,736 candidates from 415 schools appeared in the class 10 board exams - conducted by Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations. The pass percentage from state stood at 99.98 per cent.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced a merit list after two years as results were declared on the basis of alternative assessment scheme after exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

