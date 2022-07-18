Ericsson and KMUTT partner to empower Thai students with ICT skills

Ericsson has collaborated with King Mongkut University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) to support Thai students to build 5G ICT skills for the future and accelerate the country's adoption of Industry 4.0 by building a 5G ready workforce.

"The collaboration with KMUTT is a great example of industry-academia partnership towards developing a 5G ready workforce in Thailand. By supplementing the ongoing studies of students with Ericsson Educate content as well as insights from Ericsson experts, the students will strengthen their ICT skills and knowledge," said Igor Maurell, Head of Ericsson Thailand.

As part of the collaboration, KMUTT students will get access to 'Ericsson Educate', a digital skills portal that provides learning materials on key technologies, including 5G and related technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, automation, blockchain, cloud computing, data science, Internet of Things (IoT) and telecommunications. Around 2,000 students are expected to benefit from this program in the first year alone, Ericsson said in a press release on Monday.

KMUTT will designate faculty and teaching staff to promote the online degree offerings to their students and to the general student population in the country. Ericsson will collaborate with KMUTT to integrate existing courses and materials in Ericsson Educate as part of KMUTT's curriculum for online-based non-degree courses, micro credentials programs, and degree programs. KMUTT faculty members will be trained via webinars to use the course materials as part of the subjects they teach.

"It is essential to bridge the gap between the skills of ICT workers and those sought by ICT companies in order to address the rapidly changing skill requirements. We are delighted to partner with Ericsson to address the existing skill gaps and prepare the students to be 5G-ready so that they can play a positive role in driving the digital economy," said Dr Suvit Saetia, KMUTT's President.