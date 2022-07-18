Left Menu

Ericsson and KMUTT partner to empower Thai students with ICT skills

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 18-07-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 11:11 IST
Ericsson and KMUTT partner to empower Thai students with ICT skills
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Ericsson has collaborated with King Mongkut University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) to support Thai students to build 5G ICT skills for the future and accelerate the country's adoption of Industry 4.0 by building a 5G ready workforce.

"The collaboration with KMUTT is a great example of industry-academia partnership towards developing a 5G ready workforce in Thailand. By supplementing the ongoing studies of students with Ericsson Educate content as well as insights from Ericsson experts, the students will strengthen their ICT skills and knowledge," said Igor Maurell, Head of Ericsson Thailand.

As part of the collaboration, KMUTT students will get access to 'Ericsson Educate', a digital skills portal that provides learning materials on key technologies, including 5G and related technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, automation, blockchain, cloud computing, data science, Internet of Things (IoT) and telecommunications. Around 2,000 students are expected to benefit from this program in the first year alone, Ericsson said in a press release on Monday.

KMUTT will designate faculty and teaching staff to promote the online degree offerings to their students and to the general student population in the country. Ericsson will collaborate with KMUTT to integrate existing courses and materials in Ericsson Educate as part of KMUTT's curriculum for online-based non-degree courses, micro credentials programs, and degree programs. KMUTT faculty members will be trained via webinars to use the course materials as part of the subjects they teach.

"It is essential to bridge the gap between the skills of ICT workers and those sought by ICT companies in order to address the rapidly changing skill requirements. We are delighted to partner with Ericsson to address the existing skill gaps and prepare the students to be 5G-ready so that they can play a positive role in driving the digital economy," said Dr Suvit Saetia, KMUTT's President.

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022