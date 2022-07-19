Deakin University, Australia announces Research Scholarships Program 2023 valued up to INR 25 crore for meritorious Indian students

Deakin University, Australia, has announced its Research Scholarships Program 2023, which offers 100% tuition fee waiver to twenty high-achieving Indian students for the full duration of their onshore higher degree by research studies at the university. Among the top 1% universities for global research impact and a 100% Excellence in Research Australia (ERA), Deakin University remains committed to partnering with India and giving back to Indian students to open a world of opportunity with a research scholarship.

The scholarship recipients will receive a 100% tuition fee waiver and an annual stipend of up to INR 15 lacs for full-time, on-campus study for up to three years. Additionally, students will also be eligible to receive a one-time relocation allowance of up to INR 1.5 lacs and health insurance cover for the duration of their student visa. Through these scholarships, students will be able to re-imagine their careers, connect with industry, and create an impact alongside world-leading researchers at Victoria's number one university for overall employment.

Deakin's strategic research and innovation centers help to solve global challenges guided by the five impact themes of advancing society and culture, building safe and secure communities, improving health and wellbeing, enabling a sustainable world, and designing smarter technologies. With a diverse range of research areas, close links with industry, and first-class facilities, Deakin's research create a real-world, far-reaching impact. In recent times, Deakin's Recycling and Renewable Energy Commercialization Hub (REACH), Australia's largest recycling and clean energy advanced manufacturing ecosystem, was awarded a $50 million Australian government Trailblazer Universities Program grant to facilitate research that will play a crucial role in driving Australia's green manufacturing revolution.

Professor Julie Owens, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Deakin University, said, ''At Deakin, we focus on promoting research that will have a positive impact on our local and global communities. Through the Research Scholarships Program, we will provide passionate students with the opportunity to focus on making an original and significant contribution in their chosen area of research.'' Professor Bas Baskaran, Pro Vice - Chancellor International Research Partnerships, Deakin University, added, ''We have had deep connections with India for almost three decades and our collaborations with eminent institutes in the region have led to exceptional innovation and research over the years. In recognition of India's 75th year of Independence and 28 years of Deakin University's presence and engagement in India, Deakin's Research Scholarships Program aim to provide Indian students with an opportunity to study with our vibrant research community in Australia and pursue meaningful research that can provide solutions to global challenges.''.

Applications for the scholarship are open for students meeting the below eligibility criteria: • A Master's degree with at least two-thirds of the degree comprising a thesis graded at 80% and above • A Master's degree by coursework or graduate diploma, which includes a research project or thesis of 10,000 to 20,000 words, and 80% and above standard and research methodology units • Relevant postgraduate research experience • Independently refereed journal articles, publications, or conference papers • Professional reporting or prior learning • Research-related awards or prizes • IELTS/TOEFL scores are mandatory The last date to submit the application is 15th October 2022. For more information about Deakin University Research Scholarships Program 2023, please visit https://deakinuniversity.in/research/. You can also email research.sa@deakin.edu.au or call the Deakin South Asia Office, New Delhi at +91-(0)11-26544766 About Deakin University Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to establish operations in this region. Across India, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: www.deakin.edu.au Media contact: Ishani Mudgal Ishani.mudgal@deakin.edu.au Phone: +91-(0)11-26544757 (D) Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/Deakin_University_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)