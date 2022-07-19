Left Menu

Teachers booked, suspended for forcing Dalit students to take off uniform in UP village school

Basic Siksha Adhikari Archana Gupta said the two teachers were suspended five days ago and a probe has been ordered in the matter by the Block Education officer.

Two teachers of a primary school have been suspended and FIR lodged against them for allegedly forcing two Dailt girl students to remove their uniforms and give to other two students for clicking pictures. The incident was reported at a primary school in Hapur district’s Udaipur village on July 11, after two teachers, Sunita and Vandana, allegedly asked two Dalit girls to take off their uniforms and gave them to two other girls, who were not in school dress for clicking photos, police said. On a complaint in this regard by the girls’ parents, an FIR was lodged at Kapurpur Police Station under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, and IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 166 (public servant disobeying law), and 505 (public mischief), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra said. Basic Siksha Adhikari Archana Gupta said the two teachers were suspended five days ago and a probe has been ordered in the matter by the Block Education officer.

